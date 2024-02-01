Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, is to be honoured with the National Order of the Lion in Senegal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dangote for the highest order in the West African country

The national award will be bestowed on the foremost businessman in Dakar, Senegal on Friday, February 2, 2024

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, on the award of the National Order of the Lion.

Dangote was awarded the national honour by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, February 1.

Ngelale said the award which is the highest order of Senegal will be bestowed on Dangote on Friday, February 2, 2024.

President Tinubu said the award further affirms Dangote’s ingenuity in creating jobs and contributing to West Africa countries economy.

Tinubu commended the foremost businessman and wished him the very best in his endeavours.

"President Tinubu applauds the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms."

