President Tinubu's government has appealed to workers to exercise patience regarding their monthly wage

The government maintained that the delay was not intentional but that all hands are on deck to ensure the workers start receiving alerts for their January salary

This is as Tinubu assured that the welfare of Nigerian workers is a top priority in his government

FCT, Abuja - The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) has said that federal workers will start receiving their January salaries from Thursday evening (today), February 1, 2024.

As reported by , AGF attributed the delay to a glitch in the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) platform.

There have been rising concerns over delay in the payment of January salaries of federal workers.

The delay was blamed on the non-conclusion of the 2024 appropriation on the GIFMIS platform by the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF.

The Guardian reported that the management of the National Mathematical Center, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 31, announced that the payment of salaries to Federal Government civil servants will be delayed beyond normal.

The center in a memo signed by its acting bursar, Pius Ukwah, attributed the delay to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

But responding to enquiries on the delay, the director press and public relations at the Office of the Accountant General, Bawa Mokwa, said the issue had been sorted out and payment would commence today.

“We have sorted out the issue and workers will start receiving their payment from this Thursday evening,” he said.

Tinubu reacts to delay in payment of N35,000 wage award, shares new updates

In another report, President Tinubu explained the delay in paying the N35,000 wage award.

Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant-general of the federation (AGF), disclosed that insufficient revenue is why some workers have yet to receive their money.

Recall that Tinubu's government approved the N35,000 wage payment to civil servants under his administration in 2023.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) confirmed the development. It said the implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

She, however, concluded that Tinubu's team is working to ensure workers not only get their N35,000 for six months but are well taken care of as promised during his campaign.

