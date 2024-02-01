Silas Onu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District seat, has gotten the blessings of Atiku Abubakar

On Wednesday, January 31, the former vice president endorsed Onu as his preferred candidate

Atiku urged Ebonyi South Senatorial District supporters to troop out in their numbers and support the PDP candidate

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, has urged the Ebonyi South Senatorial District residents to support Silas Onu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in the upcoming by-election on Saturday.

Atiku conveyed this message through a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, January 31.

The by-election, organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), aims to fill the vacancy left by David Umahi, who resigned to assume a ministerial role after being sworn in as the works minister on August 21 last year.

Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi State and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), vacated the seat, triggering the need for a by-election.

Atiku declare support for Silas Onu

In his recent Facebook post, Atiku, the former PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election, expressed that the residents of the district, the Senate, and the entire nation would benefit from Mr Onu's diverse skill set and youthful energy.

He wrote:

“It is my appeal to voters in the Ebonyi South senatorial district to give their unalloyed support to Barrister Silas Onu and, by so doing, vote for the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s by-election.

"The people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District, the Senate and indeed Nigeria stand to gain from Silas Onu’s multiple set skills and the vibrancy of his youth.”

The ex-vice president additionally mentioned that his popularity extends beyond Ebonyi State, encompassing all 35 constituencies and nine states impacted by court-mandated by-elections.

