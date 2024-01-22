President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has justified his decision to appoint 47 ministers to different positions in his cabinet.

Tinubu explained that merging ministries will lead to a future of non-performance and no results.

He added that he gives people loads they can carry based on their efficiency, mobile, and resourcefulness

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the reason for appointing 47 ministers in his cabinet.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu said the large cabinet reflects the diversity of roles required to run an efficient government.

Tinubu says merging ministries will lead to non-performance Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled, ‘President Tinubu to CAN leadership: We will continue to fight corruption; Nigeria is ours to fix.”

The President stated this when he received a delegation of CAN, led by its President, Daniel Okoh, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Monday, January 22.

Justifying his decision for a large cabinet number of 48 ministers, Tinubu said:

“I have had a number of criticisms, including the rationale behind the size of my cabinet. If you want efficient, mobile, and resourceful people, we have to give people a load they can carry.

“If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results.

“Nigeria needs to turn the corner to grow, and we must give people challenges they can manage, and that is what we are doing.”

Tinubu sets new record with second batch of ministerial nominees

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu set a new record since the return of democracy in 1999 with the submission of his second batch of ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Tinubu sent an additional 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate after the initial 28-man nomination he submitted on Thursday, July 27, making a total of 47 nominees.

It was gathered that 47 is the highest number of ministerial nominees by any Nigerian President from 1999 to date.

Tinubu in closed-door meeting with leaders of CAN

Tinubu had an important meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, January 22.

this marks the first meeting of the year between the president and the Christian organization.

Source: Legit.ng