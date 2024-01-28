A tragic motor accident killed 13persons including a newlywed bride and five bridesmaids near Lukoro in Edati, Niger state

Edati, Niger state - A newlywed bride, five bridesmaids, her brother-in-law, and six others have lost their lives in a car crash near Lukoro in Edati, Niger state.

According to The Nation, the tragic incident occurred when the bride’s vehicle collided with another, resulting in loss of control on Friday evening, January 26.

The Niger state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Tsukwan Kumar, confirmed the tragic incident.

Kumar said that the crash involved two vehicles, an ash Toyota Corolla from Mokwa to Bida and a commercial Nissan bus heading from Minna to Ogbomosho.

He added that eight female adults, four male adults, and one male child died as a result of the accident while four female adults, one male adult, one male child, and one female child were injured.

According to Kumar, nine of the dead victims were handed over to their various relatives at the crash scene upon identification of the bodies

“The vehicles and properties which include five phones, one International passport, one NIN slip, three handbags, two travelling boxes, goods, and other personal effects, belonging to the victims were handed over to the Police Outpost in Wuya."

