Residents of Nyiman Layout, HUDCO quarters, in Makurdi, Benue state woke to the discovery of a young man dumped on the refuse heap

It was gathered the victim believed to be between 20 and 25 years old was found with one ear missing.

The victim's hands were also tied behind his back and bearing signs of brutalisation relating to a suspected cult clash

Makurdi, Benue state - The body of a young man was found in a refuse dump in Makurdi, Benue state capital on Sunday morning, January 28.

As reported by The Nation, the body was discovered around Iorpuu Adai Street, Nyiman Layout, HUDCO quarters, in Makurdi.

It was gathered that the deceased, suspected to be between 20 and 25 years old had his hands tied behind his back and bearing signs of brutalisation relating to a suspected cult clash.

The victim was also found with one ear missing by worshippers en route to morning service on Sunday.

According to the Leadership Newspaper, the deceased’s assailants had placed his body in a sack before dumping it.

The Benue state police command said they are yet to be informed of the tragic incident.

