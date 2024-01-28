Young Man’s Body Found with Missing Ear on Refuse Dump in Benue
- Residents of Nyiman Layout, HUDCO quarters, in Makurdi, Benue state woke to the discovery of a young man dumped on the refuse heap
- It was gathered the victim believed to be between 20 and 25 years old was found with one ear missing.
- The victim's hands were also tied behind his back and bearing signs of brutalisation relating to a suspected cult clash
Makurdi, Benue state - The body of a young man was found in a refuse dump in Makurdi, Benue state capital on Sunday morning, January 28.
As reported by The Nation, the body was discovered around Iorpuu Adai Street, Nyiman Layout, HUDCO quarters, in Makurdi.
It was gathered that the deceased, suspected to be between 20 and 25 years old had his hands tied behind his back and bearing signs of brutalisation relating to a suspected cult clash.
The victim was also found with one ear missing by worshippers en route to morning service on Sunday.
According to the Leadership Newspaper, the deceased’s assailants had placed his body in a sack before dumping it.
The Benue state police command said they are yet to be informed of the tragic incident.
Man dumps physically challenged nephew on refuse heap
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a physically challenged man, who was found at a refuse site, said his uncle allegedly dumped him there.
The 25-year-old Danjuma is the only child of his deceased mother, who happened to be a former staff of Nigeria Telecommunication, and apparently, no family member knows his father’s whereabouts.
It was gathered that Danjuma's deceased mother left money for her son's well-being, but, unfortunately, family members kept the money to themselves rather than spend it on him.
Retired nurse, maid stabbed to death
Benue state was caught in another tragedy as a 65-year-old widow and retired nurse, Esther Amali, and her maid, Mercy, were reportedly killed in their apartment in Makurdi, the state capital.
They were said to have been killed on Sunday night, January 14. The assailants stormed their residence and reportedly stabbed the 20-year-old maid several times.
Onuhi said her sister (Amali) had rushed out from her bedroom when she heard Mercy screaming. She said, unfortunately, she also became a victim at the hands of the assailant.
