The military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have withdrawn from ECOWAS with immediate effect

The three countries, which mulled a counter-force, Alliance of Sahel States, against the regional bloc after the overthrow of the democratically elected government in Niger Republic, announced the development on Sunday, January 28

Legit.ng reports that ECOWAS under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had threatened military action if the Niger junta refused to transfer power

FCT, Abuja - The military rulers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are withdrawing their countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

As reported by France 24, the decision is with immediate effect.

Mali, others, quit West African bloc, ECOWAS

The news platform said the three countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, January 28.

According to Xinhua Net, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso feel their economic interests are not guaranteed.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, Niger junta spokesperson, said in a statement:

"After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism."

Legit.ng reports that since the coups, and despite the sanctions, negotiations and threats of military intervention, the military leaders in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have failed to provide a clear time-table to return the countries to constitutional rule. Instead, they have hardened their rhetoric against ECOWAS and accused it of being influenced by external powers.

The trio of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have also cut military and cooperation ties with former colonial master France and turned to Russia for security support.

Read the countries' full statement below as shared by CNN's Larry Madowo:

