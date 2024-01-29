The Angolan national team, Palancas Negras, has received a major boost ahead of their next game

Angola, after their victory at the knockout game against Namibia, received material rewards, cash gifts, and more to defeat Nigeria, on Friday, February 2nd

Meanwhile, the victory recorded by Nigeria or Angola at the upcoming tie on Friday will determine who will advance to the semi-final stage of the ongoing AFCON 2023 game

Following their triumphant win over Namibia in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, players of the Angola national team have been rewarded with cash and material gifts ahead of their ahead of Friday’s AFCON's quarterfinal clash with Nigeria.

The generous offers were an effort to boost the morale and performance of the Angolan national team, as they are set to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo credit: @Angolans, @NGSuperEagles

The Palancas Negras as they are fondly called, were also promised cash gifts if they advanced to the final stage at the ongoing tournament in Ivory Coast, as reported by the Angola Press Agency.

Also, an iPhone 15 and a substantial amount of $250,000 was pledged by a firm to both the national team and technical team all in a bid for the Angola team to defeat Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Angola will battle it out at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, on Friday, February 2, 2024, by 6:00pm.

