The coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Rigobert Song, has reacted to his team's round of 16 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria

According to Song, his team had control of the game and was the better side until they became complacent

He stated that the Super Eagles were not better, but his young players needed to be more experienced

Rigobert Song, the coach of Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, attributed his team's 0-2 loss to Nigeria in the current Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast to sheer bad luck.

He stated that his team was better in the encounter but could not be clinical in front of goal.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said his young team would come back stronger. Photo Credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

As quoted by Business Day, Song, in a post-match briefing with the press, said:

“They were not better than us, they just used their chances and we were affected by our inexperience and not doing what we are supposed to do.

“We were playing against a Nigerian side that is very organised, we had the upper hand in the game but at some stage we came fragile.

“We took a young team into competition today.

"We have shown that we still have to learn” - Rigobert Song

He emphasised that the competition is a valuable learning experience for his young players, expressing confidence in their future success.

He reminded the people of Cameroon that he is in the process of rebuilding the team, highlighting that some players are still in the discovery phase.

He acknowledged that they occasionally allow opponents to pose challenges, attributing it to their actions.

Overall, he reiterated that the team is currently in a reconstruction phase.

Song said:

“We are going to grow, it’s football. The AFCON is a competition which is played on all levels, technical, tactical but more mental.

"With the youth today, we have shown that we still have to learn.”

Nigeria advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to two goals scored by Ademola Lookman.

