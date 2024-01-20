Senator Shehu Sani has urged Abuja residents to learn from the unfolding events and take measures to protect their areas.

Sani said insecurity challenges in other states, and the increased migration to Abuja are some of the reasons for the increase in crime in the FCT

He said the implication is that no investor will come to a country where every head has a price.

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed the reasons for the increased crime experienced in the federal capital territory.

Sani said residents of the nation’s capital should learn from the unfolding events and take measures to protect their areas.

Abuja kidnapping: Shehu Sani speaks on increasing crime Rate in FCT

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, January 19.

The former federal lawmaker said the deterioration of security in other states, increased migration and the desecration of the Abuja master plan have contributed to the rise in crime in the FCT.

Sani said the implication is that “no investor will come to a country where every head has a price.”

“Abuja residents should take lessons from the unfolding events and take precautionary measures to protect their neighbourhoods.

“The deterioration of security in other states, the increased migration of people into the FCT and the desecration of the master plan of the city has contributed to the rise in crime in Abuja. Insecurity in Abuja has a serious implication for our global image. No investor will come to a country where every head has a price.”

“We’ve captured some bandits’ informants in FCT”, Wike shares details

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, revealed the arrests of some persons in connection with feeding bandits with information in the territory.

The minister made this disclosure during a town hall meeting with the Gwagwalada area council chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives, and residents of the area in Abuja.

Wike, however, assured residents of the Gwagwalada area not to panic as there will be improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days.

Police arrest notorious Abuja kidnapper

The federal capital territory police command confirmed the arrest of a notorious Abuja kidnapper, Chinaza Phillip.

The FCT police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect is currently in police custody.

Adeh said operatives of the Kaduna state police command arrested Chinaza on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 and handed him over to the FCT command.

Source: Legit.ng