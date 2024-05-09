A beautiful bride was the centre of attraction as she got married to her groom in a colourful ceremony

She was clothed in a pink and silver attire which she blended with a pink 'gele' and silver accessories

Her bridesmaids looked beautiful in their traditional outfits and netizens were impressed with their looks

A bride looked dazzling as she and her bridesmaids flaunted their attire for her glamorous wedding.

She turned up in a pink and silver dress that exuded elegance, and it was combined with a pink 'gele' which was stylishly tied in a pleated pattern.

Her coral necklace matched her attire while her silver earrings and dress fitted perfectly and they complemented the top of her dress.

The beautiful bridesmaids wore different colours, ranging from pink to peach, and green, and they all looked splendid in their outfits.

Netizens loved their looks and chose which bridesmaid wasn't based in Nigeria, as the bride asked them to guess.

Check out the video of the bride and her bridesmaids below:

Netizens pick their favourite bridesmaid

Some netizens have reacted to the video of the bride and her bridesmaid. Legit.ng has compiled the reactions below:

@the_uzoamaka:

"Pamela. It has to be Pamela."

@mj_beautyhome:

"It’s Karis. I bet y’all are just carried away by Pamela’s dress."

@olaide_royalty:

"Dera get foreign vibes."

@lunnnna5:

"At this point, I thought Michelle was Bobrisky. She's beautiful. Bob nah filter sha."

@folaranmy:

"Karis. They usually don't do too much with the asoebi."

@bolhat:

"It's Karis joor."

@ishab_beauty_:

"He fit be Karis."

@doyen_:

"Dera is giving foreign vibes."

@callme_sammie_:

"It has to be Karis."

@jomilojumakinwa:

"Pamela’s clothes though!"

