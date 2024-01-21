Entertainers and top politicians are not spared as Odedoyin Ezekiel makes scary predictions

In his latest prophecies for 2024, the man of God disclosed that famous politicians will lose their stronghold and positions while entertainers who sold their souls will not be spared

Ezekiel maintained further that Nigeria will progress only when corrupt leaders and followers repent

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Odedoyin Ezekiel, the general overseer of the Christ for All Souls Ministry Worldwide, has released his prophecies for 2024.

Odedoyin Ezekiel has revealed what will happen to some politicians and entertainers in 2024. Photo credit: Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel

Source: Facebook

According to the prophet, some strong-willed leaders under the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government will lose their positions.

Reeling out the revelations, Ezekiel stated that the year would be filled with battles, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the church’s headquarters last Sunday, January 14, the cleric said:

“This year, some leaders will lose their positions. There will be calamity, catastrophe and misunderstanding. The Lord says that in some countries, there will be disputes and kidnappings, but He will spare his loved ones.”

Advising both corrupt leaders and followers to repent, the prophet cleared the air on the entertainment industry.

Ezekiel said:

“The Lord said He will visit the entertainment industry this year. Many of them sell their souls to have the world but none of them will go unpunished.”

Pastor Adeboye gives 2024 prophecies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that RCCG general overseer Pastor Adeboye assured Nigerians that things would get better in 2024.

The cleric, while giving his prophesies for 2024 during the crossover night service on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, however, said things would first get worse before getting better.

The RCCG spiritual leader said that everything God is saying is centred around a moving wind for Nigeria. He urged citizens to pray that the wind blows positively.

Ayodele to Tinubu: “Nigerians are suffering, don’t wait till they stone you”

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has again reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by his aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric urged the president to solve the economic hardship faced by Nigerians in the country.

Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu to treat the country's economic situation as a top priority because it keeps getting worse by the day.

Source: Legit.ng