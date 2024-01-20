Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Kidandan, Kaduna state - There was tension in Kidandan village of Giwa local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state as 10 children sustained injury in an explosion.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, January 20, when the children were reportedly playing with an object found in the nearby bush, Daily Trust reported.

A tragedy has been reported in Kaduna state.

Source: Twitter

Explosive causes damage in Kaduna

Sources said the object, believed to be a bomb, exploded.

The newspaper said pictures of the victims obtained showed them in blood as they were being attended to by some residents.

They were later rushed to Shika Hospital in Zaria for treatment.

The village head, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ruka, also confirmed the incident, saying he was trying to compile the names of the victims because the police had visited the community.

He said:

“10 people were injured and no death but they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Right now I’m compiling their names."

The councillor representing Kidandan Ward, Abdullahi Ismail, who confirmed the incident, said the children picked the object in the bush where they went to fetch firewood.

His words:

“I was told the children picked the object in the bush when they went looking for firewood. It explodes and injured them badly."

Another community leader who did not want to be named said he saw the intestine of one of the victims while others had their legs broken.

Efforts to get comments from the state police command spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful.

