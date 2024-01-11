The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have weighed into the controversy surrounding Dr Betta Edu

The embattled and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is being investigated for violating the 2009 financial regulation law

Speaking on behalf of the progressive governors, Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma said there was no need to make a fuss out of an allegation that has not been proven

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has advised the public to refrain from making hasty judgments regarding corruption allegations against Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who leads the PGF, spoke to the press in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, following a forum meeting.

Betta Edu is alleged to have violated the 2009 financial regulation law. Photo Credit: EFCC/Dr Betta Edu

Source: Twitter

Addressing the forum, Governor Uzodimma advised Nigerians to withhold judgment until the ongoing investigations are completed.

According to a Premium Times report, Governor Uzodimma emphasised that the government's role involves promoting positive actions and commendable appointees while discouraging negative actions and unsuitable appointees.

He underscored that the accusations against Ms. Edu should be considered mere allegations.

Governor Uzodimma said:

“And in the wisdom of the president, she is being investigated. It is after the investigation is concluded and the report made available to the government that it will take a final decision.”

Betta Edu's suspension and EFCC ordeal

Legit.ng reported on Monday, January 8, that President Bola Tinubu took action by suspending Ms. Edu due to the emerging details of questionable financial contracts and payments authorized by her becoming public.

One significant instance involves a leaked memo revealing her approval of a payment of N585 million in social intervention funds to the private account of a civil servant.

In response to the president's directive, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has investigated these allegations, subjecting her to lengthy questioning on Tuesday, January 9.

The governor of Imo State has advised the public not to rush to judgment on the Nigerian case until the investigations are complete.

Betta Edu: EFCC releases suspended minister on bail

Meanwhile, the EFCC has granted bail to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale disclosed this but did not reveal Edu's bail conditions.

Edu is being interrogated over N585 million of the ministry’s funds paid into the private account of a civil servant.

Source: Legit.ng