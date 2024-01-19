FCT, Abuja - Human Rights Activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has criticised the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyesome Wike, for the escalating insecurity, kidnappings, injuries, and fatalities in Abuja.

Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to step in and hold Wike responsible for the security issues affecting the FCT.

The city of Abuja has been rampaged with insecurity recently. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/ Deji Adeyanju

In a press statement, Adeyanju expressed deep concern and anger at the increasing incidents of kidnappings and killings in Abuja over the past few months.

He said:

"Instead of taking responsibility as the Chief Executive Officer of the FCT, he was busy blaming Council Chairmen for traveling out of their Area Council just yesterday when he spent days partying and politicking in Rivers State himself.

"He has refused to actively address the pressing issues facing the FCT. He seems to be more preoccupied with politicking and engaging in power struggles in his home state of Rivers.

"This neglect of duty has left the people of Abuja vulnerable and exposed to the nefarious activities of criminals.”

Adeyanju added that the sudden eviction of various individuals, including scavengers, and the demolition of makeshift dwellings where vulnerable people earned their living have played a role in the prevailing insecurity in the FCT.

The advocate emphasised the unfortunate fact that the impoverished, who have been overlooked and marginalised, are turning to criminal activities like kidnapping as a means of survival.

Adeyanju also called upon security agencies to strengthen their intelligence-gathering capabilities and intensify their endeavours to create a secure environment in the city, enabling all residents to dwell and pursue their ambitions without fear.

He said:

“If the concerns raised in this statement are not urgently addressed, we, concerned Nigerians, will not hesitate to take to the streets in peaceful protests to demand justice and security for all.

"The lives of innocent citizens are at stake, and we will not allow their suffering to go unnoticed or unaddressed.”

