The Hajiya Hadiza Mamman Vatsa Foundation has empowered at least 60 widows of ex-military generals

On Tuesday, January 16, the foundation presented items like sewing machines, hair dryers and other industrial items to the widows

A visit of goodwill was extended to military personnel receiving medical care in the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the battle against terrorism

Maiduguri, Borno - Maj Gen GU Chibuisi, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, has praised the Hajiya Hadiza Mamman Vatsa Foundation for bringing joy to 60 widows of fallen heroes in Maiduguri.

He expressed his appreciation while speaking at an empowerment ceremony organised by the Hajiya Hadiza Mamman Vatsa Foundation on January 16, 2024, at the Theatre Command Officers' Mess in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The 60 widows of fallen heroes were empowered at the Maimalari Cantonment. Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

Representing Gen Chibuisi, Deputy Theatre Commander Maj Gen OM Bello highlighted the event's significance, considering its timing just after the conclusion of the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

This day is dedicated to honouring and remembering the sacrifices made by fallen heroes.

He praised the program as a praiseworthy initiative with enduring positive impacts on the recipients.

He additionally utilised the platform to convey gratitude to the Theatre Commander for the generous gesture and prayed for the Foundation's substantial growth with divine assistance.

Foundation to conduct similar intervention across 36 states

Ambassador Hadiza Mamman Vatsa, the Founder of the Foundation, expressed her joy at being present at Maimalari Cantonment to support the widows of fallen heroes.

She highlighted the insufficient capacity of the government to address this issue alone, underscoring her Foundation's intervention through empowerment initiatives for widows of Armed Forces and paramilitary members.

She further announced the Foundation's commitment to conducting similar empowerment programs in all 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Items presented included: sewing machines, grinding machines, vulcanizing machines and hair dryers.

The occasion included a symbolic distribution of items for empowerment, along with dance performances, photography, and the provision of essential items, wheelchairs, and crutches to soldiers who were injured in action at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

First Lady supports 1,709 widows and orphans of fallen military officers with over N400m

Similarly, the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has rewarded widows and orphans of fallen military personnel.

She gifted them over N400 million in relief packages and cash as part of her renewed hope initiative.

The President's wife acknowledged the strength and courage of the widows in the face of adversity despite losing their husbands.

