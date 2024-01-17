Professor Wole Soyinka has alleged that there were plots underground to annul the 2023 general elections

The renowned playwright said it would have been reminiscent of the annulment of June 12, 1993, by the Ibrahim Babangida military government

He also commented on the viral interview by the Labour Party's vice presidential candidate, Datti-Baba Ahmed, labelling it "menacing" and "disgraceful"

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Renowned playwright Prof Wole Soyinka has claimed that there was an effort to nullify the 2023 presidential election, similar to what Ibrahim Babangida, a former head of state, did in 1993.

Speaking on Channels Television, Soyinka expressed concern that those advocating for an interim government were repeating a

In his recent interview, Soyinka reignited his feud with the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti-Baba. Photo Credit: Simone Pandovani

Source: Getty Images

Soyinka slams Datti-Baba

He criticised the comments made by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, calling it a "disgraceful interview."

Soyinka also responded to Baba-Ahmed's assertion that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential (APC) candidate, hadn't met legal requirements, stating that, at that point, the competition was no longer about democracy but an individual pursuit of power.

The playwright who won the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature said:

“I am alleging that there was a conspiracy from the very beginning before the election to make sure the elections did not take place or that even if the voting did take place, that everything be reverted to what happened under Babangida.

“History was about to repeat itself, some people were determined to take us back to those days.

“So, for me, it was no longer a contest between individuals, it was now a contest between the so-called interim political party and democracy."

While speaking on the show, Soyinka described the interview of Baba-Ahmed’s interview as

He branded the interview of the Labour Party vice presidential candidate as the "ultimate signal" for chaos.

Soyinka said:

“At that interview by Datti, that disgraceful and menacing interview, was for me the ultimate signal because this was somebody calling for the rubbishing of a structure he profited to ever become a governor,”

Wole Soyinka recounts details of visit to President Bola Tinubu

In another report, Soyinka described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “olorikunkun” for ignoring his call not to run for the 2023 Presidency.

Soyinka said his visit to President Tinubu was embarrassing because he won after ignoring his advice.

The Nobel laureate said he would assess Tinubu's administration after one year in office by 2024.

Source: Legit.ng