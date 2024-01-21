A young man has failed in an attempt to defraud his own family despite faking his kidnap

The FCT police arrested the man as contained in a statement issued on Saturday, January 20

SP Josephine Adeh, the police spokesperson disclosed also that the reports of kidnap in River Park Estate were untrue

FCT, Abuja - The police authorities in the Federal Capital Territories have debunked reports making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident that occurred at the River Park estate on Saturday morning, January 20.

In a statement issued and posted on its website X account, FCT police command described the reports as false and maintained that "nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate".

The statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the command's spokesperson, also indicated that a man identified simply as Nnandi Agu of Games Village has been arrested.

According to the Force, Agu was nabbed after he faked his kidnap to defraud his brother who lives in the estate.

The statement reads:

"The FCT police Command is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park estate in the early hours of today and wishes to state that contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

"One Nnandi Agu 'm' of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said Estate.

"The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

"While investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public."

