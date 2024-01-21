The family of Najeebah, one of the kidnapped six sisters who were killed by their kidnappers in Abuja, have been seen in a video praising God for their release

A video shared by a brother to the six sisters showed the moment they were released and are saying alhamdulillah

As of the time of writing this report, it could not be verified if the family paid ransom for their release or rescued by the security operatives

FCT, Abuja - The five of the six sisters of the Al-Kadriyar family whom bandits kidnapped at their residence in the Bwari area of Abuja on Wednesday, January 3, have been freed on Saturday night.

It was not independently verified as of the time of writing this report whether the family paid ransom for the release of the girls or they were rescued by the security operatives.

Abducted Abuja sisters regain freedom after two weeks Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force, Kabiru Aminu

Source: Twitter

Video of the release of Abuja kidnapped sisters released

An uncle of the sisters, @kabiru_aminu, announced the release of the girls in a video he shared on his X handle on Saturday night, January 20, showing the sisters and the family jubilating.

Aminu tweeted:

“#Najeebahandhersisters are home right now, someone please wake me up!”

Recall that the sisters and their father were abducted recently.

How Najeebah, eldest of the abducted Abuja sisters, was killed

Their father, on Friday, January 12, was later released by the gunmen, demanding that he should go and find N60 million to pay ransom for the release of his daughters.

Nigerians were later urged to donate money for the release of the girls into a bank account, but what was gathered was not enough.

The gunmen were not satisfied with the development and killed the eldest of the sisters, Najeebah, while the parents were asked to pick up her body somewhere.

Following the death of Najeebah, the Nigeria Police Force announced that it had to intensify its rescue mission while assuring Nigerians that plans were underway to stop kidnapping in the country.

See the video here:

Gunshots As police rescue victim abducted In Abuja, arrest kidnapper

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police in Kaduna have said a kidnapper has been arrested, while three other members of the gang were being trailed.

According to the police, the kidnapped victim, identified as Segun Akinyemi, was rescued after when he was being taken away to Kano.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of Kaduna state police command, said the force was alerted soon after Segun was kidnapped on driving out of his estate.

