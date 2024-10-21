Musk announced he would randomly award $1 million a day to registered voters who sign a petition supporting his pro-Trump political action committee (PAC)

Pennsylvania, USA - In a surprise move, tech billionaire Elon Musk announced on Saturday, October 19, that he would randomly award $1 million a day to registered voters who sign a petition for his pro-Trump political action committee (PAC).

The initiative, aimed at mobilizing voters in key swing states, is part of Musk’s efforts to drive turnout for the 2024 election.

Speaking at an America PAC event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk excited the crowd with his unexpected offer, CNBC reported.

"I have a surprise for you," Musk said, revealing that the daily prize would be awarded to registered voters who sign the petition supporting his pro-Trump PAC.

"Every day from now until the election, one of you could win $1 million," he said.

During the event, Musk, whose net worth is estimated at nearly $250 billion, presented a giant check to a man named John Dreher, one of the petition signers, as an example of the potential prize.

"I think this is kind of fun, and you know, it seems like a good use of money," said.

Targeting Swing State Voters

Musk’s campaign is focused on swing states like Pennsylvania, which he described as pivotal in determining the outcome of the 2024 election.

The petition, hosted on the America PAC website, requires signees to be registered voters from seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Musk’s effort to sway voters includes a heavy focus on Pennsylvania, with the deadline to sign the petition coinciding with the state’s voter registration deadline on Monday night, CNN reported.

Legal concerns over Musk's initiative

However, Musk’s plan has raised concerns about potential violations of federal election laws.

Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor and election law expert, flagged the giveaway as a possible breach of election regulations.

In an interview with CNBC, Hasen elaborated on the risks of mixing wealth with the democratic process.

"Certain things in this country can be sold, and certain things we have decided should not be for sale. Congress has determined you should not be able to sell your vote to the highest bidder," he said.

