The Oyo state government has revealed the number of casualties that died in the Ibadan explosion

Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, said the death toll has increased to five

Owoseni said security operatives supporting the medical team recovered two more dead bodies on Friday morning, January 18.

Oyo state, Ibadan - The Oyo state government has disclosed the exact number of death toll from the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16.

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Fatai Owoseni, said the death toll has risen to five, Channels Television reported.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing. As of yesterday, we had three casualties but this morning, just about 30 minutes ago, I got information from the security operatives supporting the medical team that two more dead bodies were recovered this morning.”

Survivor found in Ibadan explosion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man whose identity is unknown was rescued from the debris of a massive explosion that shook Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday night.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being pulled out by emergency workers on Wednesday. His condition is not yet known.

The explosion, which occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of the city, caused panic among residents and damaged over 20 houses.

Explosion rocks Ibadan

There was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16 and the bang was heard around the Agbowo, Sango, Orogun and Bodija areas of the city.

However, the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Makinde explains root cause of the Ibadan explosion

Makinde attributed the Ibadan explosion on Tuesday night, January 16, to illegal miners operating in the state.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Makinde said preliminary investigation revealed that some illegal miners had stored some explosive devices in one of the buildings where the explosion had happened.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, January 17, the governor said he had visited the site and other hospitals where those injured are receiving treatment.

