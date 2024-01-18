Nigerians have reacted to the dance rendition of Buga by Vice President, Kashim Shettima and some ministers

Shettima, minister of Finance, Wale Edun and others were seen in a trending video dancing to Buga in Davos, Switzerland

Netizens criticise the dance rendition at a time when there is so much insecurity and poverty in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Davos, Switzerland - Vice President, Kashim Shettima, minister of Finance, Wale Edun and others showed their dancing steps as they moved to Kizz Daniel’s hit song, Buga.

The venue of the dance rendition was the Nigeria Night at the ongoing World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Arise TV reported.

Nigerians react as Shettima and some ministers dance ‘Buga’ Photo Credit: @ARISEtv

Source: Twitter

Other ministers who joined Shettima on the stage were ICT/Digital Economy Dr Bosun Tijani, Art, Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri

Nigerians react

@TheRealSMALLZZ

"The one they claimed will be in charge of security as the Vice President is the one dancing “Buga” when the country is burning down due to insecurity. Your people are dying and you are dancing like a herdsman whose cow just had triplets.

@legend_082

"While the country is in flames, these men are busy dancing. Clearly, there isn’t a plan to get the country out of this situation."

@StarBede

"We must continue to stand on this mandate o!! Country is burning but it’s actually none of their business. Why? They didn’t use your vote to get in!"

@ambalium

"Less than 24 hours when lives and properties were lost in Ibadan blast, like they care! For as long they and their families are safe.

@ImIfeanyionuoha

"Nigeria! What kind of country is this?

"The country is up in flames with it’s citizens suffering and dying.

"And the government is busy dancing to buga music. Absolute madness! What a country."

Tinubu slashes travel cost of Shettima, others by 60%

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu implemented a 60% reduction in the travel expenses of government officials within his administration.

The move is part of the Presidency's efforts to cut costs, and it will impact the travel budgets of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers, and heads of agencies.

Source: Legit.ng