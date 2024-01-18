A Nigerian woman, Abigail Marshall Katung, has been elected as the Mayor of Leeds in the United Kingdom

Marshall said she looks forward with great pride to undertaking the responsibility to serve the people of Leeds

The newly elected Mayor said the city of Leeds is a shining example of compassion, resilience, and unity

Leeds, United Kingdom- Congratulations have continued to pour in after a Nigerian woman, Abigail Marshall Katung, was elected as the Mayor of Leeds, United Kingdom for the 2024/2025 term.

A Nigerian-UK nurse, Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, , has congratulated Marshall for the well-deserved achievement.

She said Nigerians are very proud of her remarkable political feat.

In a similar vein, a group called the Nigerians in the UK, @NIUKCommunity has congratulated Marshall while praying that her dedication and leadership shine brightly.

Reacting to the new political position, Marshall via her X page (formerly known as Twitter) @abigailmashall, wrote: @abigailmashall.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be chosen to serve as the next Lord Mayor of Leeds for the 2024/25 term. Our city is a shining example of compassion, resilience, and unity, and it’s with great pride that my family and I look forward to undertaking the responsibility to serve you.”

Nigerian Kemi Badenoch re-elected MP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Another Nigerian won their re-election in the United Kingdom election. Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative party has gotten her seat back as MP for Saffron Walden.

She won the election by a landslide with a whopping number of 39,714 votes to defeat her opponent Liberal Democrat Hibbs who scored 12,120.

Others who contested for the seat are Labour's Tom van de Bilt and the Green Party's Coby Wing who scored 8,305 and 2,947 votes respectively. It should be noted that she was first elected in June this year where she became the first woman to represent the constituency.

7 Nigerians win seats in UK’s Parliament

Seven of the members of the British Parliament are persons with Nigerian heritage.

This was revealed by United Kingdom-based Nigerian university lecturer, Dr Adebisi Adewole, who is also the managing editor of African Pulse Magazine.

According to him, Nigerians across the UK are excited over the development, adding that the elected MPs success appears justified as they have broken various forms of historical barriers.

