Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has said it is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan.

The government urged residents to remain calm, adding that security agencies are investigating the incident to determine its cause.

Buildings were destroyed in an explosion that happened in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday evening, January 16. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

The government's reaction was contained in a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday night, January 16.

The full statement by the Oyo state government reads:

Tension as explosion rocks Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened at Domino's Pizza in Bodija area.

More to come...

