The explosion that rocked Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, on Tuesday night, has continued to pour out emotions as victims narrated their experience

A victim identified as Akeem Oladipupo was seen in a video crying about his brother, who died in the unfortunate incident

Another eyewitness recounted that the incident happened at about 8 pm and that the police concluded that it was a dynamite after they inspected the scene

Ibadan, Oyo - Victims and casualties of the Ibadan explosion have shared their experience of the sad incident, which happened on Tuesday night, January 16, at the Oyo state capital.

The explosion, which has been linked to explosives stored in one of the buildings in the area by illegal miners, reportedly claimed two lives, as said by Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday morning, January 17.

Ibadan Explosion: Resident who lost his brother lamented in tears

In a video, now deleted, shared by an Ibadan-based journalist, Ayo of Ibadan, a resident identified as Akeem Oladipupo was seen crying for his brother, who died in the incident.

In another video shared by Ayo of Ibadan, a resident in the area, Omogoriola Otiki, gave an eyewitness account of the incident.

According to Otiki, the explosion happened at about 7:45 pm. He said he was observing his praying when he heard of the blast.

Eye witness account of Ibadan explosion

He said the explosion led to a large cloud that no one could see the other person before them, and everyone had to mask up.

Otiki explained that when security operatives arrived at the scene, they said it would not have been a bomb because it did not spread, adding that they said it must have been dynamites used by miners.

Recall that Governor Makinde on Wednesday morning said that a preliminary investigation showed that illegal miners caused the incident

See the video of the eyewitness account here:

Makinde: Illegal miners responsible for the Ibadan explosion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has confirmed that a preliminary investigation revealed the Ibadan explosion was caused by illegal miners who stored explosives in one of the houses.

Makinde, in a statement on Wednesday morning, said two people have died, while 77 others were injured.

The governor noted that the state government will offset the bills of the injured persons and provide temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected.

