The Kaduna state government has given full details regarding the explosion that rocked the Kidandan area of Giwa local government area

According to the state commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, a pupil's attempt to pick up an object from the bush, led to the tragic incident

Aruwan in a statement confirmed that one person has died and ten others are injured and are receiving medical attention

The Kaduna state government headed by Governor Uba Sani has given an update regarding the death toll on the explosion that occurred recently in the state.

The state government disclosed that it received reports from security agencies of an explosion in the Kidandan area of Giwa local government area where a child was killed and about 10 others injured, Channels TV reported.

What led to Giwa explosion in Kaduna state

Explaining further how the incident happened in a statement, the overseeing commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, said reports indicate a pupil picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst fellow pupils, Vanguard report added.

He said:

“According to preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.”

“As of the time of this update, one pupil, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead, while about ten injured victims are receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika,” Aruwan added.

Aruwan hinted that further updates will be duly communicated by the Kaduna state government.

