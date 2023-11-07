On Monday, November 6, a section of the Canadian Embassy building was gutted by fire, leaving several persons injured

But a recent update by the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has it that two persons reportedly died from the unfortunate incident

However, the Canadian Commission on Monday, halted operations at its embassy in Nigeria until further notice, following the incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency FEMA has explained how two Nigerians died on Monday, November 6, at the Canadian Embassy fire in Abuja.

The Canadian Embassy building inferno in Abuja led to the death of two persons and injury of others, FEMA disclosed. Photo credit: Canadian High Commission in Abuja

Source: Facebook

What led to the fire incident at the Canadian Embassy, FEMA speaks

Recall that parts of the building of the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District in Abuja, reportedly caught fire on Monday.

Confirming the incident, the head of operations of the FCT Fire Service, Abiola Adebayo, told The Punch that two people were fatally injured, and about three or four other victims had been rushed to the hospitals.

In a fresh update, the spokesman of FEMA, Nkechi Isa, in a terse statement on Tuesday, November 7, confirmed that a diesel tank explosion was responsible for the fire that gutted a section of the diplomatic building, Vanguard reported.

Isa noted that the diesel tank exploded around 10:45 am on Monday, in the generator house of the High Commission, just as two MIKANO generators were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company, The Cable report added.

She explained thus:

“One of the generators was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced when a tank containing 2,000 litres of diesel in the generator house exploded.

“Two of the personnel servicing the generator died from the explosion while two others survived with severe burns and were taken to the Trauma Centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.”

Terror alert: Canadian embassy shuts operations in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Canada has temporarily closed its embassy in Nigeria and advised against nonessential travel due to security concerns.

This move follows similar actions taken by the United States and the United Kingdom, AOL reported.

A fire at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria resulted in casualties, but the Nigerian President's spokesperson did not provide specific numbers.

Insecurity: Wike issues fresh security directives in FCT

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has given a fresh directive regarding beautifying the capital city.

Wike has charged the FCTA and FCDA directors to do what is right and ensure streetlights are fixed in all parts of the city.

The former governor of Rivers state, however, banned street trading in Abuja, noting they contribute to the rising insecurity in Abuja and its environs.

Source: Legit.ng