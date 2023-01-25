An explosion which reportedly hit the Galkogo community in Niger state has left several people dead

The explosion is said to have affected mainly members of the Joint Security Task Force on patrol in the area

According to two different narratives, the explosion was carried out during an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force or a dynamite thrown by bandits

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Scores of residents have been reportedly killed in an explosion said to have rocked the Galkogo community, in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, the Punch reports.

Two accounts of the incidents in the community claimed that the explosions were caused by an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force while another one said dynamites were thrown at the residents by some bandits.

An explosion in the Galkogo community has left many residents dead. Photo: Niger state government.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the mishap, a resident of the community, Tanko Erena, said the explosion from NAF airstrikes occurred when some officials of the Joint Security Task Force were on patrol in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Erena said it was possible the occupants of the NAF fighter jet which carried out the aerial bombardment did not know that those affected were JTF members.

His words:

"I believe the occupants of the fighter jet thought that the JTF members were bandits because there is really no reason to justify bombing them like that.

“I can’t tell you how many bodies were removed from where the incident occurred but I saw two vehicles that carried bodies from the scene.”

In another report, Sahara Reporters said that the explosives were thrown into the community by some terrorists operating in the area.

Citing a Twitter post made by a security analyst, the report claimed that residents of the Shiroro community sent Save Our Soul (SOS) messages after the incident occurred.

The analyst quoted by the online newspaper said using the handle, @secmxx:

"Residents of Galadiman Kogo area close to the Shiroro dam in Niger State are sending multiple messages over a series of explosions in the area, there are unconfirmed reports of casualties.

"The identities of the culprits are still sketchy.”

The Niger state commissioner for internal security and humanitarian affairs, Emmanuel Umar, the state police command spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and the NAF's spokesman, Air Commodore Wap Maigida could not be reached for reactions to the incident.

Bandits kill councillor, kidnap 49 villagers in Niger state

The reign of terror in northern Nigeria continued recently as armed bandits stormed some communities in Niger state.

A councillor in Shiroro local government area of the state, Saleh Alawa was killed during the latest attacks.

Two women scheduled to be married this weekend were also kidnapped among others during the attacks.

Nigerian troops kill bandits during clearance operations in Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara

In a related development, Nigerian troops under Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday, January 17 encountered and engaged terrorists in a firefight in which two bandits were killed.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19 by the Director, Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major-General Musa Danmadami.

According to the statement, two Ak 47 rifles and three Mounted Combat System were recovered from the insurgents.

Source: Legit.ng