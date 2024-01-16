Oluwaseun Bello, a Nigerian cybersecurity professional, has passed on to the great beyond

The Nigerian community association in the UK confirmed the unfortunate news via a statement

The young Nigerian lady's age was not disclosed in the statement posted on their social media page, X

A Nigerian lady identified simply as Oluwaseun Bello has reportedly passed on in the United Kingdom shortly after graduating.

Oluwaseun Bello recently celebrated her graduation from the University of Bradford before her tragic demise. Photo credit: @NIUKCommunity

The Nigerian community association in the UK confirmed the sad development in a statement issued and posted on their X account (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 15.

The statement disclosed that Bello, a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from the University of Bradford, died on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The community however called for support to help cover the burial expenses.

The statement reads:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Oluwaseun Bello. She is a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from the University of Bradford.

“She passed away on January 1, 2024. In this difficult time, we seek your support to help her family cover the burial expenses. Your contributions matter, please consider donating.”

