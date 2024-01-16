Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello mourns immediate-past Commissioner for Special Duties Comrade Yahaya Adesayo

The former Commissioner died on Monday evening, January 15 and has been buried according to Islamic rite

Bello said Ismail is an unwavering friend who stood steadfastly by his side throughout his political journey.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lokoja, Kogi state - The immediate-past Commissioner for Special Duties in Kogi State, Comrade Yahaya Adesayo Ismail, is dead

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, Ismail passed on on Monday evening, January 15.

Former Kogi Commissioner, Yahaya Adesayo Ismail is dead Photo Credit: EbiraReporters

Source: Twitter

He was a member of Governor Yahaya Bello’s cabinet until last week when the outgoing governor dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC)

It was gathered that Ismail was hale and hearty until Monday evening when the news of his death broke out.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has described the demise of his former commissioner as an “untimely death”

The outgoing governor said Ismail is an unwavering friend who stood steadfastly by his side throughout his political journey.

“A trustworthy man who lived for Allah and humanity with immeasurable love and compassion to all,”

Source: Legit.ng