Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Anambra state, Awka - Unidentified persons suspected to be Gunmen have burnt the palace of Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, the traditional ruler of Isseke Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming about one week after a former convoy driver to late Gov Chinwoke Mbadinuju was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen after performing the funeral of his brother at the same Isseke community.

It was said that the former driver failed to settle the gunmen before burying his brother and shortly after the funeral, they stormed his home at night firing gun shots into the air. They took him away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife said that his house was burnt by the gunmen.

He lamented that he had no problem with anyone in his community to warrant the incident.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by some boys and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve and as it is now, I am homeless.

“Everything was raised down but I thank God that no life was lost and nobody was harmed and this is the way it in my town Isseke,” he said.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who confirmed the incident, said investigation had begun.

According to him, the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing perpetrators.

“Those boys in Isseke now are fleeing from Ihiala because of our operation there,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng