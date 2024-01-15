The Anambra police command has arrested the owner of an unnamed church after a bizarre incident during Sunday service

It was gathered that a man with mental illness was brought to the church for healing but ended up stabbing a worshipper during service

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, as well as the mentally challenged man

A man with mental instability was taken to an undisclosed church in Obosi, Anambra State, for a deliverance session.

During the Sunday service, while the pastor was performing the deliverance, the mentally unstable man grabbed a cutlass from the altar and attacked another worshipper, causing a severe injury.

A struggle ensued between the man, the pastor, and other witnesses before the assailant managed to stab one of the church members with the cutlass.

According to a source, the man of God asserted his ability to cure the mentally disturbed individual and initiated a prayer session.

In the course of the prayers, the individual struggling with the pastor and other congregants seized a machete from the altar and attacked one of the worshippers.

As quoted by Punch, the source said:

“The mentally-challenged man was later taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and medication while the victim was rushed to a hospital where he was said to be responding to treatment.”

It was reported that the family members of the man with mental health challenges were summoned for questioning.

Police arrest church owner

The spokesperson for the state police, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, verified the incident upon inquiry.

DSP Ikenga stated that the Anambra State Police Command apprehended the church's owner in Obosi.

He confirmed that the victim, who is now undergoing treatment in a hospital, reportedly claimed to be able to be healed by the religious leader, who initiated prayers, according to initial findings.

The police spokesperson said:

“Furthermore, the suspected unsound mind has been taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and medication, and his relatives are under interrogation in a safe custody. Further details shall be communicated, please.”

