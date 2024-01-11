The Nigeria Army has set the record straight regarding the welfare of troops posted to Zamfara state

Lieutenant Colonel Ikechukwu Eze, in a statement, clarified that the troops in Zamfara have been on clearance operations and have been adequately fed from the same source

The GOC of the 8 Division said it maintained an open-door policy, which allowed officers and soldiers to address concerns, ideas, and challenges directly to him for effective resolution

The Nigeria Army has urged the citizens to disregard a report alleging that the troops deployed in Zamfara state are poorly fed.

Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Ikechukwu Eze, in a statement issued on Thursday, January 11, via X page (formerly Twitter), refutes the media claims, labeling them as misguided and calculated to cause disharmony in the country.

He noted that contrary to reports, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 8 Division, actively involved in operations, shares the same source of nutrition as the troops, demonstrating a commitment to their well-being.

Colonel Eze added that for the past two weeks, the troops have been on clearance operations and were properly fed from the same source,” and this demonstrates the Army's commitment to their well-being and morale”.

Part of the statement reads:

"It is pertinent to state that contrary to the claim of poor feeding of the troops, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, who is physically at the vanguard of ongoing clearance operations in Zamfara State to ensure socio-economic activities continue to flourish in the State for the past two weeks, has been feeding from the same source as the troops, demonstrating his commitment to their well-being and morale.

"Furthermore, in his commitment to ensuring inclusiveness and accessibility of his troops, he runs an open door policy that encourages any officer or soldier to approach him with their concerns, ideas and challenges regardless of rank or appointment, to ensure that they effectively discharge their responsibilities."

