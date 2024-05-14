A privately owned secondary school has posted the results of its students who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME

The school shared the performance of 69 students who it trained to sit for the UTME, showing that they scored high

According to the result seen on the school's Facebook page, 9 students scored above 300 marks, while 50 students scored above 200

The UTME scores of students from a privately owned secondary school have been spotted on Facebook.

The results show that the students of the school did exceedingly well, making the school proud.

The students did well in their UTME results. Photo credit: Facebook/Preston International School

Source: Facebook

According to the results posted by Preston International School, 59 students gave a good account of themselves in the JAMB UTME.

The result shows that 9 of the students were able to score above 300 marks in UTME while the remaining 50 score above 200.

The school wrote:

"Joy fills the air upon the release of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result which had majority of the class of 2024 come out in flying colors. We are indeed grateful for yet another history made and trusting God to help them in other examinations."

Two of the candidates, Okoli Chinaza Yesufu Caleb came tops with 318 UTME scores each.

Facebook reactions to school's UTME results

Omojugbagbe Omoshola Ajibaiye said:

"The Lord has done great things for us; therefore we are glad. We bless the name of the Lord for this milestone achievement in the lives of these children."

Academic Achievers Focus Africa said:

"Congratulations to all your students who took part in the 2024 UTME exams. We wish them success in their admissions processes to various universities of their choice."

Bode Ajayi said:

"Congratulations. I have been waiting for the Preston International College Jamb release."

Zubaidat Musa Ariyibi commented:

"Congratulations, children, we are proud of you."

