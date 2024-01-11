Nigerians have been told to intensify their fight and vigilance against suspected terrorists in their environment

The spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, Edward Buba, rolled out this message in Abuja on Thursday, January 11

Buba promised that the armed forces would be on high alert to impede and repel any terrorist activity in 2024

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

DHQ, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has pleaded to the Nigerian public to resist terrorist activities in the coming year actively.

The DHQ encourages citizens to remain vigilant about security matters and report any criminal incidents in their surroundings to law enforcement.

The DHQ said the armed forces are committed to ensuring the safety of Nigerians. Photo Credit: DHQ

Source: Facebook

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, assured that the military would promptly respond to such information.

As quoted in by Punch, he stated in pidgin:

“Make Nigerians no gree for terrorists this year. You see something, you say something, and we assure them of doing something.”

Buba adopted the popular youth slang "no gree for anybody," which is currently in vogue this year.

The slang is widely interpreted as advocating for individuals to adhere to their beliefs and resist external influences.

In contrast to Buba's embrace of the slang, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, cautioned on Wednesday that using this slang could potentially lead the country into a crisis.

DHQ urge Nigerians to unit against terrorists

Despite Adejobi's warning, Buba, after urging fellow Nigerians to unite against terrorists, emphasised that the military's objective in 2024 is to locate and eliminate terrorists wherever they may be hiding.

Buba said:

"We aim to find and destroy the terrorist wherever they may be hiding to ensure their enduring defeat. This would deny the terrorist the ability to terrorize or hurt citizens across the country.

“Our operations indicate that we are hunting the terrorist commanders and their senior leadership. Indeed, from their topmost leadership to the lowest commanders are dead men walking and we will stop at nothing until they are dead or surrender.”

He mentioned that over the past fortnight, military actions led to the elimination of 86 terrorists, with 101 individuals apprehended.

Buba said:

“Our operations resulted in 86 neutralized terrorists with 101 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 30 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 21 kidnapped hostages.

“In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of N736,115,470.00 only.”

Retired military personnel converge in Abuja, send urgent message to President Tinubu

In another report, some former Nigerian military veterans appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ex-veterans converged in Abuja on Tuesday, January 9, to air their appeal to the President.

They appealed to President Tinubu to review their benefit and entitlement after long service in the military.

Source: Legit.ng