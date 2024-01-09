Alleged first prophet of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Paul Agomoh, said he laid low for about eight years after he left the church

Agomoh, the former disciple of late Prophet TB Joshua said loyalists went after him for allegedly blasphemy against the prophet.

He said he served the late Prophet TB Joshua for over 10 years from 1995 to 2006 when he finally left him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Paul Agomoh, a former disciple of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has narrated how he went into hiding for nearly eight years, after his initial attempt to expose the activities of the popular Nigerian televangelist.

Agomoh said Prophet TB Joshua’s loyalists pursued around across Cotonou, Lagos, and Ghana for allegedly blasphemy against the popular televangelist, The Punch reported.

TB Joshua’s ex-disciple says he went into hiding for eight years Photo Credit:@SCOANTBJoshua/@BBCAfrica

Source: Twitter

He told newsmen at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, on Monday evening January 8.

Agomoh, who said he was the first prophet of the Synagogue church, said he was in TB Joshua’s church from 1995 to 2006.

Speaking after the release of the BBC documentary, titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua,” he said he released a video alongside a former discipline, Sister Bisola, called, “The Deception of the Age” after he left TB Joshua.

“We brought this out, but a lot of people said ‘Agomoh has come, he is blaspheming against our man of God’. They started chasing me everywhere. For a good eight years, I laid low, not doing any ministerial job, not doing any public jobs. I laid low, just with the help of a few pastors. About three years ago, was when I started coming out gradually. I was pursued everywhere, from here to Cotonou, you know these are the nearest places you can run to, from Cotonou to Ghana, back to Lagos, I was running.”

BBC releases documentary of alleged crimes of TB Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a documentary focusing on the late TB Joshua.

The investigative documentary, presented by the BBC program "Africa Eye," debuted the first segment of its three-part documentary on January 8, 2024.

In a preview shared on January 7, four women and a man shared their accounts of experiences they claim to have had under Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021.

Fani Kayode reacts to BBC’s report on TB Joshua

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode said Prophet TB Joshua touched many lives, fought a good fight, and established a great legacy.

Fani-Kayode said no man or institution can destroy TB Joshua’s legacy with dirty lies.

He stated this while reacting to the BBC investigative report on alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Nigerian televangelist.

Source: Legit.ng