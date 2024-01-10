TB Joshua: Singer Victor AD Defends Cleric, Recounts How He Healed Him, His Mum and Sister
- Victor AD has defended the late TB Joshua amid different allegations made against the cleric in a recently released documentary
- The Wetin We Gain crooner recounted how the founder of SCOAN healed him, his mother and sister
- The singer is the latest celebrity to go public to defend the late cleric, stirring reactions from netizens
Nigerian singer and songwriter Victor Adere, better known as Victor AD, has shared the good deeds of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, amid allegations against the cleric.
Legit.ng reported a documentary released by the BBC on Monday, January 8, with allegations of fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions, among others, against TB Joshua.
Victor AD, in a tweet via his X account, defended the late prophet, recounting how God used TB Johsua to heal him of skin disease at age six.
Dammy Krane shares video of Davido and goons beating a victim, fans react: "Always knew he was sick"
The singer revealed the cleric restored his mother's hand and healed his sister from blindness.
Victor added that TB Joshua did many good deeds for them, including giving them food and shelter when they were homeless.
He wrote:
"Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mums hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days. So many wonderful deeds! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God #tbjoshualegacyliveson"
See Victor AD's tweet below:
Netizens react to Victor AD's comment about TB Joshua
See some of the reactions Legit.ng captured below:
okiki_ola_yinka:
"At 6 ??? Well maybe that’s the story you heard or been told."
i_am_stevenb:
"My question is those that died in d collapsed building, how did TB get away with it?"
kenyaxchange___231:
"You get evidence?"
realafricanqueen_ava:
"He is a great man of God tested and trusted."
hanat_az:
"Na only your family all these things happen to?"
general_zambrota:
"Nigerians are just too funny, no be only man of God, na God of man."
Lady shares how TB Joshua used her neighbour for miracle
Legit.ng previously reported that an X user, @ovievanessa_, narrated she found her neighbour who could see testifying about receiving her sight, thanks to TB Joshua.
Replying to an old video of Joshua interrogating a 'Lucifer' lady in his church, @ovievanessa_ revealed her mum loved watching Joshua's Emmanuel TV channel until they saw their neighbour.
In another report, a Nigerian lecturer who spent the night at TB Joshua's church recounted his experience.
