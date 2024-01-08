Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode has commended the late Prophet TB Joshua amid BBC’s investigative report

Fani Kayode said the late TB Joshua touched many lives, fought a good fight and established a great legacy.

He said no man, institution or even BBC can destroy the late Nigerian televangelist's legacy with dirty lies

Ikotun, Lagos state - Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode said the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua touched many lives, fought a good fight and established a great legacy.

Fani-Kayode said no man or institution can destroy TB Joshua’s legacy with dirty lies.

Fani Kayode rubbishes BBC's documentary on TB Joshua Photo Credit: @realFFK/@SCOANTBJoshua

Source: Twitter

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @realFFK while reacting to the BBC investigative report on alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Nigerian televangelist.

He said he will always be very proud of TB Joshua for being a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and Nigeria.

