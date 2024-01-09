Retired Air Commodore Isaac Olufemi Oguntuyi, leader of the Military Veterans Welfare Committee (MVWC), conducted a press briefing on January 9, shedding light on pressing issues affecting the well-being of Nigerian military veterans.

The conference, strategically scheduled just before Armed Forces Remembrance Day, highlighted the immediate need to tackle ongoing challenges experienced by former soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The retired military veterans converged in Abuja for crunch deliberation on their benefits and other incentives. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Source: Facebook

During the gathering of veterans and media representatives, Air Commodore Oguntuyi stressed the significance of Remembrance Day, emphasising its symbolic value in honouring fallen comrades and ensuring that their sacrifices contribute meaningfully to the nation's peace and stability.

He emphasised the urgent issues impacting the well-being of veterans and aimed to provide insights into recent discussions with the Honourable Minister of Defence (HMoD) concerning welfare matters.

The former senior officer thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and government representatives for their dedication to veterans' welfare, recognising previous initiatives and underscoring the necessity for extensive reforms.

Key points of concern

Some of the key points of concern highlighted during the conference included:

Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) Disparities: The committee called for equitable payments and a standardized template for the SDA to ensure fairness for veterans of all retirement years.

Pensions Disparity and Pay Structure Review: Addressing inexplicable discrepancies in pension payments, the committee urged a review of the military's pay structure, citing disparities between ranks as affecting morale.

Comparison with International Military Pay Charts: The committee highlighted the need for fairness and balance in remuneration by comparing pay structures in countries like the United Kingdom and India.

Call for Veterans Federation and Health Insurance Reform: Proposals included establishing a Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN) to centralize veterans' concerns and an overhaul of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to better cater to veterans' health needs.

The committee appealed for urgent intervention from the President to address these critical issues, emphasizing the invaluable contributions of veterans to the nation's security.

Air Commodore Oguntuyi (rtd) assured continued support for the government's efforts while urging veterans to remain patient as reforms are pursued.

He said:

''While thanking His Excellency, Mr President, in advance for his kind consideration of these requests, please be assured of our pledge to continue to support and reciprocate the good efforts of the Government in whatever way we can.

''Please accept the assurances of the highest regard of our unflinching support and loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng