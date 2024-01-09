President Bola Tinubu asked Babatunde Irukera, the CEO of FCCPC, to leave office after seven years

A statement from the office of the president said the sack is part of plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the federal government

Irukera took to social media to react to the sack amid praises from Nigerians for his efforts in the commission

Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has reacted to his removal from office by President Bola Tinubu.

A message shared on X expressed gratitude for the time and opportunity to serve the country.

Irukera's time in office

The now-former FCCPC boss was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari as the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) director-general in April 2017 before the agency was renamed FCCPC.

He served his second and final tenure in office until his removal on Monday, January 8, 2023.

On his verified 'X' handle, he tweeted:

“Grateful for the opportunity to have served the incredibly vibrant & loyal Nigerian citizens/consumers.

“They deserve a better deal. I leave behind a strong Institutional advocate in the FCCPC, & an outstanding team of soldiers who work there daily for the cause of fair markets.”

During his time in office, Irukera was praised by Nigerians for his proactive actions and numerous milestone-cutting across diverse sectors, including but not limited to loan companies.

He also recently revealed that the commission has had five years of a zero loss record in judicial processes.

Tinubu removes FCCPC, BPE bosses

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, sacked the FCCPC boss and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alexander Ayoola Okoh.

In a statement, the president, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the dismissal is in line with the plans of the government to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers.

Nigerians react to FCCPC boss sack

@FelaLives wrote:

"Thank you for your service, Learned Senior Counsel. You left the Commission better than you met it"

@udeochusp added:

"Weldone sir. You were phenomenal and you added so much value and covering for Nigerian consumers.

"We appreciate you and wish you well wherever you find yourself serving humanity."

@thefireofOla said:

"Thank you sir for everything. We will never forget you . History will be kind to you sir."

FCCPC fines tobacco company $110 million for breaking laws in Nigeria

One of Irukera's most notable achievements was the FCCPC fine of $110 million on British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria and its affiliated companies for repeated violations of the National Tobacco Control Act, the FCCPC Act, and other legal documents.

Legit.ng reported that the commission made it clear in a statement on its X page that the fine was decided by mutual consultation with BAT by the FCCPC's Cooperation/Assistance Rules & Procedure (CARP) 2021.

