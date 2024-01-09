Daredevil kidnappers suspected to be bandits have resumed their operations in the Kaduna-Abuja Highway

.Senator Shehu Sani revealed on social media that two of his friends escaped abduction during the bandit attack

Despite heightened security presence, residents noted that bandits blocked the road and operated for nearly 45 minutes, creating chaos for commuters

On, Sunday, January 7, bandits did the unthinkable to travellers on the Abuja–Kaduna highway.

The armed men reportedly attacked and abducted over 30 people, witnesses and community leaders told Daily Trust on Monday, January 9.

Shehu Sani confirmed his friends escaped abduction in Abuja

The abduction took place at Dogon-Fili near Katari, along the Kaduna- Abuja highway in Kachia local government area of Kaduna state.

Reacting, a former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, confirmed the attack on his X page (formerly Twitter), on Monday, January 8.

Sani disclosed that two of his friends, representing both ruling and opposition parties, narrowly escaped being kidnapped by the bandits.

“Just when we felt safer, last night (Sunday) kidnappers returned to the Kaduna-Abuja Road. They blocked the road and abducted scores of persons around 9pm near Katari village. Two of my honourable friends from both the ruling and opposition parties had to run through the bush like Usain Bolt. But despite this incident, there is a stronger security presence along the route than it used to be in the past.”

Abuja residents react to bandits recent attack

Also, a resident of Katari identified simply as Suleiman Dan Baba, said the incident happened around 9:33pm when the bandits, wielding AK-47 rifles, emerged from the bush and blocked the two lanes, adding that they operated for close to 45 minutes.

“The bandits forced travellers to alight from their vehicles at gunpoint, before moving them into the bush,” the source said.

Another resident of Jere, Samaila Shehu, said the incident happened at a distance of about one kilometre away from Jere, and over 30 travellers were abducted at the scene.

Abuja as bandits intensify attacks on Bwari, kill one

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two police officers sustained bullet injuries, while seven family members have been reportedly abducted by armed gangs known as bandits in Nigeria’s federal capital territory (FCT).

The bandits intensified attacks on villages under Bwari Area Council in the past two weeks.

On Friday, January 5, a man, simply identified as 'Alhaji', who led policemen to foil the abduction of the seven family members, was shot dead by the bandits.

Bandits abduct Kubwa residents

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that bandits attacked the Zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the FCT.

A woman and her three children were reportedly kidnapped — including a six-month-old baby.

Terrorists kill 8 traders, kidnap others in Katsina

Meanwhile, bandits attacked and killed eight traders returning from the Jibia weekly market and kidnapped two others near Kukar Babangida village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday, December 24, when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the traders.

Four passengers were severely wounded and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. While those killed have all been buried according to Islamic rites.

