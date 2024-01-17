Families of kidnapped travellers have reached out to the public to help in paying the N50million ransom demanded by captors

The Police have denied that any abduction took place on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway

The victims' families said they have been contacted by the captors and have confirmed the welfare of their loved ones in distress

The families of some travelers who were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja road have appealed to the public to help them raise the ransom money demanded by the kidnappers.

The kidnappers are asking for N50 million to release nine children and other victims who were seized from a commercial vehicle two weeks ago.

Hostage families seek public financial assistance to pay N50m ransom

Source: AFP

The families have published their account details and phone numbers online, hoping to get donations from well-meaning Nigerians.

They said they have spoken to their loved ones, who are still alive but in distress. They also said they have lost faith in the government’s ability to rescue them.

30 Travellers abducted in Kaduna

According to the PUNCH, no fewer than 30 travellers were abducted by the armed bandits, who also killed four other residents in nearby communities.

The kidnapping incident occurred on January 7, 2024, near the Katari area in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna state Police Command, however, denied that any abduction took place. The police spokesperson, ASP Mansur Hassan, said the police engaged the bandits in a fierce gunfight, which resulted in six travellers sustaining injuries.

But the families of the abducted victims disputed the police’s claim. They said the kidnappers contacted them and confirmed that they had their children and other passengers.

The victims include the children of Alhaji Ibrahim Sadoh and Alhaji Abdulwahab Abubakar, who are prominent members of their community.

The families shared a WhatsApp message from the kidnappers, which read:

“Those abducted from our side are the children of Alhaji Ibrahim Sadoh and Alhaji Abdulwahab Abubakar. Numbering nine children altogether. Contact have been established with the kidnappers, and they are demanding a ransom of N50milion for their release. Both parents have spoken to the abducted children, and they sounded well, unharmed but obviously distressed, and would like the family to expedite action and facilitate their release.”

