The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau state has staged a protest to express displeasure against mindless killings

The demonstration was led by the CAN chairman in the state, Rev Polycarp Lubo, in the company of the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Dr Stephen Panya

Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, received the crowd at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos

Jos, Plateau state - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday, January 8, led protests over the continuous killings in Plateau state and other parts of Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, the ongoing protest tagged “Plateau Peace Walk”, is being led by the state CAN chairman, Reverend Polycarp Lubo, ECWA President, Rev Dr Stephen Baba Panya, COCIN President, Rev Dr Amos Mohzo, Bishop of Methodist church, Jos; Rev Nkechi Nwosu; President, Gideon and Funmi-ParaMallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Dr Gideon ParaMallam among other prominent Christian leaders in the state.

In December, armed groups killed at least 195 people in Plateau state in a series of attacks on villages.

The displeased CAN leaders and other Christians started their demonstration at the PRTVC Roundabout in Jos and headed to the Rayfield government house.

The Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, received the crowd at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

Chief Imam, Okada rider killed in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Malam Muhammad Sani Idris, the Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos local government area (LGA) of Plateau state and an okada rider identified as Muhammad Gambo were killed in the fresh attack.

Garba Abdullahi, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN) chairman, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Angry women burn down Plateau monarch’s house

Legit.ng also reported that some protesting women destroyed the house of Michal Monday Adanchi, the district head of Bokkos town in Bokkos local government area of the state.

The women burnt the house following the arrest of some members of the community for their alleged involvement in the recent killings in the area.

Plateau killings: Police arrest 8

Meanwhile, the Plateau state police command has confirmed the arrest of eight individuals linked to the recent violence in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

Alfred Alabo, the police spokesperson in the state, revealed that arrests had been made and efforts were underway to capture additional suspects.

