There is tension in Plateau state as a fresh attack claimed the lives of prominent persons on Wednesday, December 3.

According to Daily Trust, Malam Muhammad Sani Idris, the Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state and an okada rider identified as Muhammad Gambo were killed in the fresh attack

Garba Abdullahi, the chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

According to Abdullahi, a brother of the chief Imam, Salisu Muhammad Sani Idris, was one of the people injured during the attack and has been receiving treatment at the Dung Hospital in Bokkos town.

The chairman disclosed that the security agencies in Bokkos have been informed about the incident for immediate action.

The killing of the two herders happened barely a week after no less than 23 villagers in the Bokkos LGA were attacked. Reports say more than 150 people were killed during the attack.

The GAFDAN chairman narrated that the attack on the chief Imam and his younger brother happened on Monday, January 1, when they came to the community to collect some of their belongings left in the recent attacks where GAFDAN's members' houses were burned down.

Abdullahi said:

“So, they went there to see if they could pick some of their property but suddenly were attacked. The hoodlums killed the imam while his younger brother survived machete wounds."

Source: Legit.ng