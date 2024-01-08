Alhaji Alarape Salman, Kwara state's first attorney-general has died at the age of 81, on Sunday, January 7, 2024

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said that Salman’s death was very sad and that he did a lot of good things for Ilorin, the state, and the law profession

A former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, also said that Salman’s death was a great loss to the Ilorin emirate, which is the community of people who live in Ilorin

Alhaji Alarape Salman (SAN), who served as the first Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Kwara state, has passed away.

He was 81 years old and died on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Ilorin.

Late Alarape Salman died at age 81 on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Source: Twitter

His death marked the end of a significant era, according to the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The governor issued a statement on Sunday through his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He expressed his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, and the Nigerian Bar Association. He also praised the late Salman for his outstanding service to Ilorin, the state, and the law profession, reported Leadership.ng

The statement:

“The governor commiserates with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, and the Nigerian Bar Association on the sad development recalling the meritorious service of the late sage to Ilorin, the state as a whole, and to the law profession.”

Saraki mourns the passing of Alarape Salman

Dr Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President, also mourned the death of Salman.

The former governor of Kwara state also said that Salman was a great loss to the Ilorin emirate.

He added that Salman’s legacies, impacts, and contributions to the development of Ilorin and Kwara State would always be remembered.

Who is Salman?

The deceased was born in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State on 9 November 1942, according to PR Nigeria.

Alarape Salman had his elementary education at three different schools: Aladabiyyah Muslim School (now Ansar l-Islam Primary School), Baptist Day Primary School in Minna, and Bababoko Primary School in Ilorin.

He then proceeded to Barewa College, Zaria, where he obtained his school certificate in 1959.

He studied at the Ahmadu Bello University and graduated in 1967. He became a lawyer in 1968 after attending the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

He joined the bar with prominent figures such as retired Justice Issa Ayo Salami and the current Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

He rose to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1987 under the military rule of Muhammadu Buhari. He had previously worked as a deputy Solicitor-General in the Ministry of Justice in Sokoto.

He also served as the first Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Kwara State from 1976 to 1978. He resigned to set up his own law firm called SARRA Chambers, named after his five children.

He continued to work in his chambers until his death. He left behind a wife, five children, and many grandchildren.

