Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, said Prince Isah Ado-Bayero, who joined the Oba in the crossover service is not the son of the current Emir of Kano

Iguobaro said that Prince Isah is the son of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and not the current

He explained that Prince Isah was introduced in church as the son of Emir of Kano, without stating whether he is the son of the present or late Emir.

Benin City, Edo state - Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has revealed the identity of Prince Isah Ado-Bayero, who attended the December 31 church crossover service with the Oba.

Iguobaro clarified that Prince Isah is the son of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, and not the current Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.

He stated this while speaking to Daily Trust on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Iguobaro clarified that Isah is actually the son of the late Emir.

“He was only introduced [at the church] as the son of Emir of Kano, without stating whether he is the son of the present or late Emir.”

