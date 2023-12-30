Residents of Kurudu, Bwari area council of Abuja, have been plunged into fear of attack by notorious bandits

It was gathered that four persons were killed, and 39 others were kidnapped in the attack launched by these bandits

Similarly, the notorious bandits were reported to have launched a similar attack on Garam and Azu, both neighbouring communities in Niger State

FCT, Abuja - In a tragic incident, a total of four individuals lost their lives, and 39 were abducted during an attack by bandits on Kuduru village in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The assailants also targeted Garam and Azu communities in the neighbouring Niger State.

On December 23, the bandits targeted Garam, situated just a five-minute drive from Bwari town, resulting in the death of a pastor affiliated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the abduction of 13 individuals.

Subsequently, on December 28, Kuduru, located adjacent to Garam, witnessed another invasion, leading to the kidnapping of 18 people.

Furthermore, on December 29, Azu fell victim to bandit attacks, resulting in three fatalities and the abduction of eight more individuals.

As quoted by Daily Trust, a resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs Juliana, said:

“The bandits entered a house, kidnapped two boys who led them to the house of their target.

"When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the RCCG, in the presence of his wife and their three children.”

Police yet to release official statement

According to additional information, the wife, upon realising she had left her six-month-old baby behind during a bandit attack, sought permission from the criminals to retrieve the child.

The only female bandit in the group accompanied her back to the house. Eventually, the female bandit grew impatient and abandoned the woman, rejoining her gang along with the other kidnapped individuals.

As of now, the FCT Police Command has not provided any responses to inquiries regarding these incidents.

