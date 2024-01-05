Terrorists have killed at least six traders after attacking their convoy in Katsina state on Friday, January 5

The terrorists attacked the traders’ convoy led by a military escort on their way to a weekly market

One of the drivers said a senior soldier among those accompanying the traders was shot in the arm.

Katsina state - At least six traders have been killed by terrorists who attacked their convoy in Katsina state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the terrorists opened fire on more than 20 vehicles in the traders’ convoy led by a military escort on Friday, January 5.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened when the traders were going to a weekly market from Mai Dabino town to Yantumaki in Danmusa LGA of the state.

According to one of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that residents have only a day every week to move out of their villages.

He added that security officers accompanied the villagers to Yantumaki town where the market is open every Friday.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the drivers said some of the cars were burnt and many of the passengers including women and children had to run for their dear lives.

“We saw them suddenly on about 20 motorcycles in front of us. When some of us attempted to return back, they saw others on foot behind us. They surrounded us and just opened fire,”

He disclosed that a senior soldier among those accompanying them was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the arm.

Terrorists kill 8 traders, kidnap others in Katsina

Legit.ng earlier reported that bandits attacked and killed eight traders returning from the Jibia weekly market and kidnapped two others near Kukar Babangida village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday, December 24, when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the traders.

Four passengers were severely wounded and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. While those killed have all been buried according to Islamic rites.

Gunmen kill over 70 in Plateau, raze houses

The festive season turned tragic in Plateau state as assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 people.

Confirming the development, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

