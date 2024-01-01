The recent attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians, and the place has become the venue for politicians to express their compassion.

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

According to Vanguard, no less than 195 dead bodies have so far been counted as victims of the attack, which happened on Saturday, December 24.

List of politicians who visited Plateau victims Photo Credit: Peter Obi Kashim Shettima

Source: Twitter

A breakdown of the casualty figure indicated that 148 were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, 19 in Mangu Local Government Area, and 27 in Barkin Ladi. 1,290 houses were burnt down in Bokkos council, and one house was razed in Mangu LGA.

However, some politicians have visited the scene of the incident and donated some cash. Below is their list:

Kashim Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima was one of the first politicians who visited the villages and commiserated with the victims of the attack.

During his visit, the Shettima noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would not rest the attackers were arrested and prosecuted.

Peter Obi

The Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election has also visited the scene of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and made a donation of N5 million.

Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, challenged the federal government to stop the killing across the country while urging the people of Plateau state to allow God to take revenge for them.

Bello Matawalle

The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, was one of the politicians who visited the scene of the attack and met with the victims, The Punch reported.

Matawalle, who was the former governor of Zamfara state, led the trio of service chiefs, Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to the north-central state.

Dr Betta Edu

Another prominent politician who had visited Jos, the capital of Plateau state, was Dr Betta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The visit followed President Bola Tinubu's condemnation of the attack and the order for the immediate manhunt of the attackers.

Outrage over Plateau massacre as death toll hits 155

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death toll in the coordinated attacks on 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State rose to over 150.

The attack was launched on 17 villages in the area on Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, houses were burnt during the attack and has it that no less than 6000 persons have been displaced.

Source: Legit.ng