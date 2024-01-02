On December 31, 2023, an extraordinary event occurred at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin City

In an unprecedented move, Oba Ewure II of Benin Kingdom made history by becoming the first monarch ever to attend a crossover church service

Prince Isah Ado-Bayero, the son of Kano Emir, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, surprisingly joined the crossover service at the cathedral

Benin, Edo - Prince Isah Ado-Bayero, the son of Kano Emir, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, has participated in the crossover night church service into the year 2024 alongside the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewure II.

This unique event occurred at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin City, where the monarch previously marked the conclusion of the Gregorian Calendar year and held a traditional Igue festival thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

It was the first time in the history of Benin Kingdom that any Oba would attend a crossover service. Photo Credit: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, this marks the first time in history that an Oba of Benin has taken part in a church crossover service.

The Edo language service, initiated by Oba Ewuare II as part of the concluding rituals of the annual Igue festival based on the Benin Calendar, took place at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral.

Prince Isah of Kano attends crossover service in Benin

A statement from the monarch's chief press secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, highlighted the presence of an unexpected guest, Prince Isah Ado-Bayero, the son of Kano Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Despite being a follower of the annual Hijrah Calendar in the Muslim tradition, Prince Isah's attendance at the Holy Aruosa church, also known as the Edo national church, during the Igue festival surprised worshippers.

The presiding Priest, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, led a prayer session to welcome worshippers into the new year.

